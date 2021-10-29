Insulate Britain storms M25 again after branding injunction form of 'bullying'

Protesters from Insulate Britain tried to block the M25 at rush hour after branding a court injunction put in place against them a form of “bullying”.

Police were called after around 14 protestors blocked the motorway at 8am on Friday but said the southbound carriageway had now reopened.

This is a breaking story. More to follow.

