Protesters from Insulate Britain tried to block the M25 at rush hour after branding a court injunction put in place against them a form of “bullying”.

Police were called after around 14 protestors blocked the motorway at 8am on Friday but said the southbound carriageway had now reopened.

This is a breaking story. More to follow.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Insulate Britain storms M25 again after branding injunction form of 'bullying'