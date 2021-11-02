Insulate Britain activists tried to block the M25 on Tuesday morning but were arrested by police before their protest could begin.

A number of protesters attempted to target Junction 23 of the ring-road at morning rush hour but more than a dozen officers and seven police vehicles were already on the scene.

Police officers stopped the eco activists from getting onto the carriageway, with LBC radio reporting that 12 protesters had been arrested and one was understood to be under restraint.

Hertfordshire Police said in a statement on Twitter: “Police were called at 7:45am today (Tuesday 2 November) to reports of protesters near junction 23 (Bignells Corner) of the M25.

“Officers are on the scene and working to resolve the disruption as quickly as possible. Several people have been arrested.”

It has been reported by PA news agency that police officers were seen lifting activists from the pavement beside the road at Junction 23 and putting them in the back of a van.

One protester, Jess, told LBC: “Sadly not today, we didn’t manage to make it onto the road. The police were here as we arrived so we’re now just sat here on the side of the road.”

She was asked if she was going to try and get back onto the road, but gestured up to a police officer who was holding her jacket and said: “This officer has obviously arrested me already and I’m sat here and he’s holding me so I’ll just be here and then I’ll be arrested.

“This is the seventh time I’ve been arrested.. I think it’s really really important. I’ve read the statistics about the climate stuff, I’ve read the fuel poverty stuff, I keep hearing about how many thousands of people are going to die… I’m really feeling this sense of urgency.”

The activists were effectively banned from all major roads in England last week after a court ruling approved an injuction against protests on 4,300 miles of motorways and A-roads.

More to follow…

Douglas Mateo

Source Link Insulate Britain protesters stopped from blocking M25