Around 50 Insulate Britain protesters have glued their hands and feet to the floor as they sat on a road outside the UK parliament.
Demonstrators blocked parliament square on Thursday morning, with police working to remove protesters who had stuck themselves to the ground.
One man, wearing an orange high-vis jacket, lay flat on the pavement, while others sat cross-legged in the road.
One protester was taken away by officers after gluing his hand to a police van.
Source Link Insulate Britain: Around 50 protesters glue hands and feet to floor outside parliament