Insulate Britain activists jailed after breaching road blockade injunction

Nine Insulate Britain activists have been sentenced to jail for breaching an injunction which banned the group from blockading roads.

Most of the protesters have been sent to prison for three or four months. One 27-year-old activist has received a six-month sentence, lawyers said.

