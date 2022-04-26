Insulate Britain activists glued themselves to court benches and the dock as they appeared in an east London court Tuesday.

“We’re not criminals,” said Ana Heyatawin, one of the activists who glued herself to the benches at Stratford Magistrates Court. “We’ve been brought here because we’ve asked for insulation for our damp flats, it’s ridiculous.”

Liam Norton, 37, who filmed the proceedings Tuesday before being taken out of the courtroom said he was protesting Tuesday because the courts were complicit with the government’s refusal to decarbonize quickly enough.

The judiciary in this country criminalises ordinary people for trying to force the government to decarbonise, he told The Independent before entering the courtroom.

“It needs to refuse to criminalise us and bring the government to task,” he added.

The government’s primary purpose should be to defend and protect its citizens and at the moment it’s actively destroying the conditions when civilisation can exist, Mr Norton, an electrician from south London said.

“We are trying desperately to decarbonise our society and to try and force our government to listen,” he said, adding that for years ordinary people had been arrested, and been given criminal records when they were not at fault.

More follows

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Insulate Britain activists glue themselves inside London courtroom