Insulate Britain: 117 supporters charged by police for blocking roads

Climate activists Insulate Britain said 117 supporters have been charged over its road-blocking protests between September and November last year.

Charges have been issued by the Metropolitan Police, Kent Police and Essex Police in recent weeks.

These numbers will rise Insulate Britain

They include 146 charges of causing a public nuisance, 137 of wilful obstruction of the highway, and 10 of criminal damage.

Insulate Britain said it is “likely these numbers will rise as we understand that further charges are still being issued”.

At least 25 plea hearings are scheduled to take place at magistrates’ courts in Crawley, Chelmsford and Stratford in April and May.

