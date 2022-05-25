Instagram is flagging links sent to iPhone users as ‘malicious’ – even ones from Facebook

Instagram is marking links from external websites – including from its sister site Facebook – as potentially “malicious”.

A bug appears to be affecting hyperlinks sent over Instagram Direct Message. “We have detected that this link … may be malicious”, the Instagram error message reads. “We have found this web page to be malicious and you could lose data if you proceed”.

Instagram’s error message (The Independent / Instagram)

The message appeared when sharing TikTok videos, tweets, links to The Independent and Mark Zuckerberg’s most recent post. The issue appears to be only affecting iPhone users, as Android devices seem to be able to access external sites with no issue.

The Independent has reached out to Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, for more information.

More follows…

