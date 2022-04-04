Inspirational World Cup delivers legacy on the power and impact of women’s cricket for young and old

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 featured nail-biting thrillers, stand-out performances and a seventh title for Australia in a month of sensational action.

Eight teams touched down in New Zealand a year later than planned due to the Covid pandemic but the tournament was worth the wait, with the best in the world ensuring this was one of the most memorable World Cups ever.

Ten of 31 matches went down to the final over with all three results still possible, as players from across the competition praised the tournament’s competitive nature.

Their performances across the World Cup will live long in the memory, but the players’ words resonate just as loudly as their actions.

New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine summed it up perfectly.

Australia players and coaching staff sit in a circle in the pitch (Getty Images)

“This has probably been one of the most competitive, high-scoring competitions that I’ve been involved in and I’ve been around for a while,” she said.

“I think the way that teams have batted in particular has been outstanding. A lot of credit has to go to the ground staff though and what’s been prepared here in New Zealand.

“It shows the growth of the women’s game and when we get put on great cricket wickets, you get fantastic results.”

The New Zealand public attended in their droves, whether the White Ferns were playing or not, with just under 5,000 packing out Hagley Oval to see Australia defeat England by 71 runs in Sunday’s final.

Australia captain Meg Lanning reflected on the tournament’s quality, as it made her side’s victory all the sweeter.

Kate Cross gives a hug to her teammate Katherine Brunt (AFP via Getty Images)

She said: “It’s been a great tournament. It’s been one of the best I’ve been involved in with so many close finishes that when you’re watching, you’re on the edge of your seat.

“For us to be sitting here at the end as winners, we’ve really had to work hard for it.

“It’s a credit to the world game, where it sits and how competitive it is. You saw Bangladesh and Pakistan really pushing the top nations along and they’re so important to the game.

“It’s been great to see everybody come here and play some really good cricket and for us to be sitting here as the winners at the end of it is certainly very special.”

The World Cup allowed players to give their all and show their skills on the biggest stage.

West Indies star Hayley Matthews plays a shot against Australia (AFP via Getty Images)

For Hayley Matthews and West Indies, who were losing semi-finalists along with South Africa, it was an opportunity to show their passion for cricket and their nation.

Matthews said: “I think when you look at the characteristics of this team, you think of people who play with their hearts on their sleeves.

“We come into every game with so much emotion and so much passion, trying to represent West Indies and the Caribbean.

“We are by no means the absolute best cricketers in the world, but at the same time we play with so much fight and so much spirit that we can compete with the best in the world which is brilliant to be a part of.”

The tournament will leave a legacy on the power and impact of women’s cricket for young and old.

And there is one child who will not be short of inspiration – Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter Fatima, who became the star of the tournament when she watched her mother skipper Pakistan to a first World Cup victory in 13 years.

Bismah Maroof of Pakistan in action

“Firstly, we have made a lot of memories for her,” Bismah said. “And definitely the love that she’s received, I have all that saved on social media, everyone’s comments and love for her.

“Definitely when she grows up, that’s the first thing that I will show her – that this is all the love that you collected in the World Cup, and she must be proud about how she received so much love from everyone and that her mother is representing Pakistan, it will be an honour for her.”

While Bismah considers the legacy of the World Cup for her daughter, Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana reflected on the impact their tournament debut will have on the growth of cricket back home.

Bangladesh defeated Pakistan for their first win at a World Cup and finished seventh in the group, just behind India and New Zealand.

Bangladesh celebrate their win at the 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup against Pakistan (AFP via Getty Images)

The Tigresses will now join the ICC Women’s Championship and Nigar believes this will help to accelerate their momentum.

She said: “We have entered into the ICC Women’s Championship which means we will play many bilateral series now. We will play a lot more matches with the top seven teams at home and away which will help us to hone our skills a lot.

“We have a lot of opportunities ahead, we will play a lot of series against them, so then we will be more improved.”

While the tournament has come to an end, the memories will live on and inspire those to come back and make the next World Cup even better.

© ICC Business Corporation FZ LLC 2022

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Inspirational World Cup delivers legacy on the power and impact of women’s cricket for young and old