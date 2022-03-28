Inside Prince William and Kate’s £19k-a-night hotel penthouse in the Bahamas

Much has been made of Prince William and Kate’s royal tour of the Caribbean, but many were left wondering where the couple stayed on the islands they visited.

In the Bahamas, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are understood to have stayed at The Cove, an exclusive enclave in the Atlantis Paradise Island resort.

The mega-resort is made up of five different hotels – The Cove, The Royal, The Reef, The Coral and the Harborside Resort hotels. The couple stayed at the former for just two nights as they concluded their royal tour of the region, which had also taken in Jamaica and Belize.

But the Cambridges didn’t slum it, bedding down in the 4,830sq ft penthouse suite at The Cove, which costs £19,000 a night and sleeps eight.

The couple arrived in the Bahamas last Thursday, departing on Saturday night.

The Penthouse Suite living room at The Cove, Bahamas (Atlantis Paradise Island)

With butler service, four multi-level pools and seaplane arrivals on request, The Cove is described by Atlantis as “a sensorial retreat made for anyone looking to indulge in Bahamian splendour”.

“The Cove is an elegant hotel perfect for couples seeking a romantic getaway all the way to families in need of a relaxing oasis,” adds the resort’s website.

The three-bedroom penthouse suite has a domed ceiling, Murano glass chandelier, 10-seat dining area and sea views.

Sources told press that Prince William and his wife had thoroughly enjoyed their brief stay at the luxe Bahamian hideaway.

The master bedroom at the penthouse suite (Atlantis Paradise Island)

“We were tempted by the beaches. Amazing scenery. Next time we have to come back with the children,” the Duchess of Cambridge told fellow guests, according to Hello! magazine.

She added: “It was great. I wish I could stay longer.”

A source reportedly told the Daily Mail: “They said they have FaceTimed their children to show them the views, which blew them away, and that they can’t wait to come back with them.”

“Hopefully William will be able to create the same happy memories with his family, that his own mother did with him.”

Prince William had visited the Bahamas with his mother Princess Diana and brother Prince Harry in 1993.

The pool at The Cove, Bahamas (Atlantis Paradise Island)

The prince today described such royal overseeas appearances as “an opportunity to reflect” following the Caribbean tour, which was dominated by protests against the crown.

Following the future king’s suggestion on Friday that the UK would support with “pride and respect” any decision by Jamaica, Belize or the Bahamas to break away from the British monarchy, he issued a statement explaining the tour had brought into “sharper focus questions about the past and the future”.

Ending their eight-day trip across the three Caribbean countries at the weekend, the prince acknowledged that the monarchy’s days in those nations may be numbered as he stated the future “is for the people to decide upon”.

