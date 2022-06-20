Inside ‘Little Syria’: The world’s next breakaway republic

Life remains hard after of a decade of war in Syria‘s northwest, but whilst the grief and anguish remains, some areas of life are slowly creeping back.

Some describe Idlib province as a “liberated area”; a de facto breakaway region of Syria that has swelled to between 4 and 5 million people. Others call it “Little Syria”, as displaced people from all over the country have begun to settle there.

The economy remains weak and investment is needed, but even these modest improvements to life in Idlib are a welcome relief from the area’s recent past.

