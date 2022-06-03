Inside Chernobyl nuclear plant devastated by Russians troops as $135m of equipment destroyed

These images show the damage done to the Chernoybyl nuclear plant after Russian forces seized the plant in the early days of the Ukraine war.

The site of one of world’s worst nuclear disasters was swiftly taken by Vladimir Putin’s troops at the start of the invasion of Ukraine in February.

Russian troops occupied the site – that has a 19-mile exclusion zone – for five weeks and now for the first time photographers have had access to the abandoned site and documented the trail of destruction left by soldiers.

Litter is strewn all over the floor of buildings, windows are smashed and the walls are covered in graffiti mocking the Ukrainian armed forces.

Any vital equipment left behind has also been trashed. The Washington Post reports that six hundred and ninety-eight computers, 344 vehicles and 1,500 radiation dosimeters have been destroyed.

A building has been destroyed by Russian troops in the exclusion zone (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The estimated cost of replacing all of this equipment will be around $135 million.

Mykola Bespaly, 58, director of the site’s Central Analytical Laboratory, who visited the site said: “I cannot say that they have caused damage to mankind, but certainly great economic damage to Ukraine.”

Windows have been smashed and rubbish has been left on the floor (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Russian forces withdrew from the site in late May as Putin’s generals pulled their forces from areas near Kyiv and switched its focus to fighting in eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials have previously claimed Russian occupiers held plant workers at gunpoint during a marathon shift of more than a month, with personnel sleeping on tabletops and eating just twice a day.

Many of the buildings are filled with rubbish and broken items (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine’s former president, said that the occupation of the site at the start of the conflict was a risk to the whole of Europe.

“Nuclear smoke is not limited by borders. It can reach Eastern Europe, Central Europe, and even Great Britain. The danger of nuclear contamination of Europe is very high, while Russia continues this war,” he said.

Graffiti, often offensive, has been sprayed on buildings and walls in Chernobyl (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

On April 26, 1986 the explosion and fire at Chernobyl sent radioactive material into the atmosphere and became a symbol of the Soviet Union’s stumbling final years. It was one of the worst nuclear disasters the world has ever seen.

The international community, including Russia, spent billions to stabilise and secure the area. The unit where the explosion and fire took place was sheathed in a state-of-art encasement.

A worker at one of the incasing reactors prior to the invasion

The dangers at the plant are ongoing, however, because spent nuclear fuel rods requires round-the-clock maintenance. The fuel is from the plant’s four reactors, all now shut down.

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered. To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here. To sign the petition click here. If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Inside Chernobyl nuclear plant devastated by Russians troops as $135m of equipment destroyed