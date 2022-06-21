‘Insane’ plan for fake Trump electors to hide in Michigan Capitol overnight revealed at Jan 6 hearings

A plan for fake Michigan electors who said they worked for the Trump campaign planned to hide out in the state Capitol overnight has been revealed during a hearing of the January 6 House Select Committee.

The committee said that since the scheme involved fake electors, those taking part in some states had no way of following state election laws, such as where the electors were supposed to meet.

One group of fake electors considered hiding in the capitol overnight to ensure that they had access to the building, which is required in Michigan.

Laura Cox, the former Michigan Republican Party Chair, told the committee during a pre-recorded deposition that she was told that the “Michigan Republican electors wer planning to meet on the capitol and hide overnight so that they could fulfil the role of casting their vote, per law, in the Michigan chambers”.

Ms Cox said she responded that the plan was “insane and inappropriate”.

The committee said that Mr Trump’s own White Office of legal counsel found the scheme using fake electors to be illegal.

More follows…

