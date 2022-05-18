Innocent man ‘cooked alive’ after being tasered by sheriff’s deputy at gas pump

The attorneys representing the motorcyclist who was caught in an explosive gas station fire after a Florida deputy sheriff tasered him while he was pumping gas say that their client was “cooked alive”.

NeJame Law offices in Orange County, Florida, describe how Jean Barreto, 26, sustained third-degree burns after the February incident where officers had tackled the man from his bike while he was filling up his motorcycle, suspecting that he was a member of a biker gang that had been called in earlier for harassing other drivers.

“While being cooked alive, Mr Barreto sustained third-degree burns on approximately 75 per cent of his body, front and back from his feet to the bottom of his neck,” the release said, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

“He is wrapped and unwrapped in gauze daily, bleeding profusely still as he doesn’t have the requisite amount of skin to contain his body fluids.”

Mr Barreto had been pumping gas for just over a minute when the officers arrived on scene to confront him. One of the Osceola County sheriff’s deputies then tackled the 26-year-old to the ground, according to surveillance video footage from the gas station.

Jean Barreto, 26, suffered third-degree burns on 75 per cent of his body after he was lit on fire from a sheriff deputy tasering him while he was pumping gas in Florida (NeJame Law Offices)

There were at least three other deputy vehicles at the station that were surrounding the man and his dirt bike while he was pinned on the ground before a standing officer then deployed his taser on Mr Barreto.

Seconds later, a fiery explosion can be seen breaking out at the Wawa gas station, surveillance video footage viewed by the Orlando Sentinel shows.

The law office representing the severely burned man said in their release that they have yet to receive body-worn camera footage from the Osceola County Sheriff Office, nor have they been granted access to the incident reports.

The lawyers have also requested the US Department of Justice to open an investigation into the practices and protocols deployed by the sheriff deputies employed by the OCSO, the press release said.

The use of the stun gun was “reckless, foolish, unnecessary and deadly” the lawyers argued in their statement, adding that the “military tactics” used on Mr Barreto did not match the risk he posed since he was not armed at the time of the incident.

Since the fireball explosion back in February, Mr Barreto has had six gruelling surgeries to graft the new skin onto his body.

He’s frequently undergone procedures where health practitioners must peel the old skin from his body and he is planning to be placed in a medically induced coma ahead of his next treatment at Orlando Health, the release said.

The surveillance video footage from an Orange County gas station shows the moment an explosive fire broke out after a motorcyclist was tasered by a sheriff deputy. (WFTV/screengrab)

According to the fire marshal’s report from the explosion, two of the deputies at the scene suffered minor injuries, while a third experienced third-degree burns.

“The most probable cause of the fire was an electric discharge from the deputies deploying a department-issued taser device,” the report said.

The sheriff department had previously released a statement indicating their policy around taser devices, which stipulated that these devices were not to be used on persons operating a motor vehicle or unarmed subjects that “could possibly be seriously injured by secondary factors as a results of CEW activation”, which included flammable substances, WFTV 9 reported.

The Independent reached out to the OCSO for comment on the incident.

