Injured man rescued from Brecon Beacons cave after two days trapped inside

There were cheers and applause on Monday night as a man was rescued alive from a cave in the Brecon Beacons after spending more than two days trapped inside.

The man was brought out of Ogof Ffynnon Ddu at around 7.45pm on Monday following a 54-hour ordeal.

After being lifted to the surface he was clapped and cheered by rescuers before being helped into a Land Rover ready to be transported down to a waiting ambulance.

Described as an experienced caver, he had been trapped since Saturday at around 1pm after suffering a fall.

His injuries are said to be non-life threatening, but are believed to include a broken jaw, leg, and spinal injuries.

More than 240 people have been involved in the the operation, and at least eight cave rescue teams from around the UK.

Peter Francis, a SMWCRT spokesperson, said the rescue is the longest in South Wales caving history.

“This is the longest rescue we’ve ever done but we’re very pleased with the progress being made,” he said. “The caver was very unlucky here. He’s an experienced caver, a fit caver. And it was a matter of putting his foot in the wrong place.

“He wasn’t in a dangerous part of the cave, it’s just something moved from under him.”

More follows…

