Injured Briton captured in Ukraine paraded on Russian state TV

Footage showing an injured British man who has been captured in Ukraine has been broadcast on Russian state television.

The clip, released by Moscow’s defence ministry, showed the man with a bandaged left arm, a makeshift bandage around his head, and blood on his right arm.

“I don’t have a rank … I just know the foreign legion said I could help,” the man said, under apparent questioning.

Speaking with a British accent, he said that his name was Andrew Hill, that he was from Plymouth, and that he had four children and a partner.

He said he had travelled of his own accord to help Ukraine.

Russia’s defence ministry claimed Mr Hill had surrendered to Russian troops in the Mykolaiv region, in southwest Ukraine.

The Independent has approached the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) for comment.

More follows…

