Injured Afghan earthquake victims are seen being treated outside clinic

The victims of an earthquake that shook Afghanistan Paktika province on Wednesday morning (22 June), are being treated outside of a clinic due to the rush of injured people.

A man filming the surrounding of the clinic pleads ‘if emergency measures are not taken, the poor people will suffer more.’

The 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck 44km (27 miles) from the city of Khost in southeastern Afghanistan, as the current death toll reaches at least 1,000 people, along with 1,500 more injured.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.