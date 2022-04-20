Influencer festival Revolve apologises after being dubbed ‘Fyre Festival 2.0’ by some attendees

An invite-only festival for influencers that was affiliated with Coachella has issued an apology after being branded “Fyre Festival 2.0” by some disgruntled guests.

Hours-long lines for transfer buses to attend the event were reported, while others claimed there were no visible event staff other than security guards, and that bottled water was in short supply.

Guests were held in a parking lot while awaiting shuttle buses to take them to the festival; some influencers reported never making it into Revolve as wait times were too long.

Revolve told Business Insider it “worked closely with all appropriate city and safety authorities to ensure a safe and secure path for guests to access the two-day invitation-only event.”

The off-site lot was for attendees to park, check-in and catch licenced shuttle buses to the festival, said organisers, and it was equipped with toilets, shade, water, medics and security.

“As the festival was reaching capacity late Saturday afternoon, shuttle access to the venue was limited in order to remain in compliance with safety requirements causing longer wait times for entry and resulting in some guests not being able to attend the festival.

“The safety of our guests is of the utmost importance to us and we will always make that a priority.

“We sincerely apologise to all the guests who were impacted. We always strive to provide a great experience and we promise to do better.”

Content creator Averie Bishop from Dallas was one of the invited guests who never made it to the festival.

She alleged the transport setup was “unsafe” and didn’t return for the second day.

In a video she uploaded to Tiktok, which has garnered 3.2 million views at the time of writing, she described the event transport as “absolute chaos” and said she had waited for two hours before “bailing”.

Another woman in the video calls it “Fyre Festival 2.0”.

Ms Bishop claimed the logistics of getting to the festival were “dangerous”, and alleged there was “pushing, shoving, shouting, yanking people in front of the buses, people standing in between the buses while they were moving”.

She signed off the video: “Sorry Revolve, but I really hope you take into consideration everyone’s safety and security next year.”

Another influencer, Kristi Howard, said in a separate TikTok video that she had waited for five hours and still wasn’t able to board a bus to the festival.

“After flying across the country and standing in line for five hours I’m out a couple thousand $$ but I got this cool shirt to cover me up so I could charge my phone and eat in a restaurant nearby,” she captioned the video, since viewed 4.1 million times.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Influencer festival Revolve apologises after being dubbed ‘Fyre Festival 2.0’ by some attendees