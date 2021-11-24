Influencer and model undergoes reconstructive face surgery after dog attack

An influencer and professional skateboarder has undergone reconstructive surgery a year after she lost her upper lip and parts of her nose when she was attacked by a dog.

In a YouTube video uploaded earlier this month, Brooklinn Khoury, 22, revealed that she had found a doctor and was set to undergo her first surgery to reconstruct her face and smile on 17 November.

In the clip, Khoury, who was attacked by the dog in November 2020, explained that, during the surgery, her doctor would be creating a skin graft from her forearm to replace the skin of her upper lip.

“It is very complex,” Khoury explained in the video, adding that she “finally found” a doctor to perform the surgery after a year of searching for the right fit.

During the video, the model, who has more than 70,000 followers on Instagram and 15,000 subscribers on YouTube, revealed what her recovery will be like, with Khoury telling viewers that she won’t be able to move her mouth “at all” and she will have to rely on a feeding tube.

“I have to be on a liquid diet. I’m going to be in the hospital for five days after the surgery,” she continued. “It’s going to be a lot, so I’m going to need all the prayers I can get.”

Khoury also told viewers that she was apprehensive about the surgery because she is an active person and worried about the impact her recovery would have on her mental health.

According to the 22-year-old skater, she has “very mixed feelings” about the surgery, as she explained that she was excited to undergo the operation “to begin to heal again” but that she was also “really sad” to have to put her life on pause.

“I’m also really sad to kind of stop my life again and have to heal and go through the whole healing process again,” Khoury said. “I’m such an active person so for me to be out for a little bit, it hurts my head mentally for me to have to sit out and not do my activities that I do everyday.”

During the video, Khoury also revealed that her girlfriend, former Dance Moms star Chloé Lukasiak, had planned a surprise picnic for her on the anniversary of the dog attack, which the influencer described as the “best day ever”.

Khoury’s YouTube video came after she reflected on the accident in a 3 November Instagram post, where she said “exactly one year ago today my life changed completely”.

In the caption, Khoury then revealed that the attack taught her to “truly love myself inside and out regardless of what people have to say” and that “everyone is beautiful in their own way”.

“It has taught me patience with the way people have reacted towards my story. It has taught me to love, even when I didn’t feel it from others,” she continued. “It has shown me how precious life is. I will never take that for granted. Thank you all for your continued support on this journey and don’t forget to hug someone you love today.”

Khoury’s surgery will reportedly cost $400,000, according to BuzzFeed, with the outlet noting that the procedure will require at least five follow-up surgeries.

The Independent has contacted Khoury for comment.

