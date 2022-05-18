Inflation: UK government could do more to tackle issue, says market analyst

Inflation in the UK has jumped to 9 per cent in the 12 months to April, a 40-year high.

The surge, up 7 per cent since March, is mostly a result of higher energy bills, the Office for National Statistics reported on Wednesday (18 May).

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, believes the government could be doing “a lot more” to help Britons facing the cost of living crisis.

While suggesting much called for windfall taxes are “counterproductive”, Mr Hewson thinks there are other ways to ease the pinch for the public.

