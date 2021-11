Inflation in the UK soared to 4.2 per cent in October, its highest rate for almost a decade, driven by rising fuel prices and the ongoing recovery from the pandemic.

The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics have revealed inflation as measured by the Consumer Prices Index is not only at its highest rate since November 2011 but is also more than double its official two per cent target.

