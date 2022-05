Prices rose by 9 per cent in the year to April, the highest level in around 40-years, the Office for National Statistics reported on Wednesday.

It comes after Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, warned of “apocalptic” food prices in the months ahead due to the war in Ukraine. The central bank has said that inflation likely to keep rising to around 10 per cent this year.

