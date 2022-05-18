Inflation news – live: Cost of living crisis deepens as price rises hit 40-year high

Inflation has hit its highest level in 40 years amid the deepening cost of living crisis (Getty Images)

Inflation has hit its highest level in 40 years amid the deepening cost of living crisis.

The rate shot up to a fresh record high of 9 per cent last month, up from 7 per cent in March, following a £700 increase to energy bills.

It comes after Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, warned of “apocalyptic” food prices in the months ahead due to the war in Ukraine. The central bank has said inflation is likely to keep rising to around 10 per cent this year.

The Confederation of British Industry also warned of a “historic squeeze” in household finances and a “tough trading environment” for businesses.

The business organisation increased pressure on chancellor Rishi Sunak to bring forward extra help to deal with the rising cost of living.

The British Chambers of Commerce said the “unprecedented” impact of rising inflation meant a “real chance” of a recession later this year.

Its head of economics Suren Thiru called for Mr Sunak to reverse the rise in National Insurance Contributions and cut VAT on business energy bills to 5 per cent.

Show latest update 1652856617 Inflation reaches fresh record high at 9 per cent Prices rose at their fastest rate in more than 40-years in the 12 months to April as households struggle with a sharp increase in energy bills. Inflation climbed to a fresh record high of 9 per cent last month, up from 7 per cent in March, following a £700 increase to energy bills. Around three-quarters of the overall surge in inflation came from higher energy bills. Our economics editor Anna Isaac has the full story: Chiara Giordano 18 May 2022 07:50 1652856512 Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the cost of living crisis. Inflation has hit its highest level in 40 years after shooting to 9 per cent in April, the Office for National Statistics has revealed today. Stay tuned for rolling updates and reaction. Chiara Giordano 18 May 2022 07:48

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Inflation news - live: Cost of living crisis deepens as price rises hit 40-year high