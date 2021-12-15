Inflation increases to decade high of 5.1%

Inflation has risen to 5.1 per cent increasing fears about the rising costs of living.

The rate of Consumer Price Index inflation increased to 5.1 per cent in November from 4.2 per cent in October, the Office for National Statistics has said.

The surge is higher than economists had forecast and more than double the UK’s 2 per cent inflation target.

Higher fuel prices and rising costs of clothing and footwear have been the biggest contributors to the inflation rate.

Inflation is now rising faster than pay meaning that people face falling real wages.

The ONS said on Monday that annual wage growth, excluding bonuses, was 4.9 per cent in the three months to October.

