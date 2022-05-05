InFact: Will a plastic circular economy help stop the climate crisis?

What is a plastic circular economy and how can it help the climate crisis?

Raffi Schieir, director of the Prevented Ocean Plastic programme, says sharing, leasing, reusing, repairing, refurbishing, and recycling existing plastic products will prevent waste and reduce fossil fuel consumption.

He said: “A truly circular economy on plastic would prevent ocean plastic pollution because, instead of becoming waste, plastic would retain its value and not end up as litter and pollution.

“Once you used a product in plastic you would recycle it – or collect a small refund through a deposit return scheme for doing so – it would then be recycled into a new product. The next product you buy would then contain 100% recycled material, and so the circle continues.

“Recycling initiatives are a key element of the circular economy, but our current recycling systems are broken. Just 9% of plastic ever produced has been recycled.

“Shockingly, in the UK, roughly two-thirds of our plastic waste is sent overseas to be recycled Plastic waste that is dumped abroad can be blown into rivers and waterways, and Greenpeace has even found British plastic dumped by the side of the road, abandoned in illegal dumps and set on fire in Turkey and Malaysia.”