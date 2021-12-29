IndyBest’s most popular products in 2021: From PS5s to letterbox flowers, here’s what everyone bought this year

The year of 2021 seemingly tried to trump 2020 with its level of turbulence. Whether it managed it or not is very much a personal matter, but there’s no denying that it was another unusual year. Thankfully, we’ve been here through the highs and lows to provide our expert advice.

Dedicated readers will know that the IndyBest team knows a thing or two about shopping. Whether it’s providing advice via tried and tested product reviews of everything from robot vacuum cleaners to wireless earbuds, or bringing you with the very best deals on VPNs, laptops, TVs and more, we had your back when it came to navigating to the virtual shelves in 2021.

So what did our readers buy this year? Well, many of you invested wisely in new bedding – be that mattresses, pillows or duvets – for keeping cosy during the tumultuous times.

Elsewhere the seasons and holidays heavily dictated shopping habits, with garden furniture, fans, advent calendars and hampers all reigning supreme.

If you’re as intrigued as we are to see how everyone else spent their hard-earned cash during 2021, then read on for some serious intel, as we took a deep dive into the data to reveal what the most popular purchases were throughout the year. Happy shopping!

For January, it’s no surprise that there was a focus on knocking up delicious healthy dinners. But comfort was also incredibly sought after too, with pillows and mattress toppers up there as popular buys.

This recipe box was awarded best buy in our guide to the best recipe boxes in 2020 and landed a spot in this year’s review too. With more than 50 recipes that change weekly, all spanning different categories,, our tester noted that the food arrives “pre-packaged and pre-sliced, keeping cooking and faffing times down.” It offers great way to eat a range of different dinners without having the pains of a supermarket trip. We’d certainly recommend signing up for 2022.

Similarly, the post-Christmas health kick made veg box a firm favourite among our readers. When our writer reviewed it, they were “highly impressed by both the quality and variety of this vivid selection from one of the UK’s leading organic retailers”. According to them, it “offers a faultless offering of organic vegetables dictated by seasonality”, which are “accompanied by recipe cards, inspiration and all the guidance necessary to make the most of its brightly hued bounty”. If you’re worried about getting veggies you’re not a fan of, you can add unwanted varieties to a Dislike List, which is “a handy touch to keep food waste to a minimum”. A great way to get in your five a day.

With January being yet another month of uncertainty, our readers took comfort in giving their mattresses an upgrade, with the Emma original being the most bought. It received high praise, with our writer noting that it’s “ultra sumptuous”, while providing next level support. It’s suitable for “all body shapes and types of sleepers (although it really comes into its own for smaller, lighter people) and there’s no disturbance to your partner if you’re a fidgety sleeper”. Should you wish to save money on your next bed-in-a-box, we’d recommend looking at our mattress deals guide.

With another month of lockdown under our belt, shopping habits varied in February. While there was still a focus on staying cosy at home (with silk pillowcases and duvets remaining ever-popular), Valentines Day undoubtedly influenced things, with our review of the best lingerie brands and our guide to the supermarket meal deals being big hitters.

Tesco Valentine’s Day meal deal: £15, Tesco.com

With coronavirus meaning the celebrations were an at-home affair, our guide to Valentine’s supermarket dine in deals came to the rescue for couples grappling for ideas on how to make the occasion a little special. Surprisingly (because we thought M&S was unbeatable), the most popular option was Tesco with its three-course dine in deal and prosecco for just £15. Of course, we’ll be bringing you the same guide for 2022, so keep your eyes peeled for that.

BaeGarden Norfolk rustic bouquet: £44.50, Etsy.com

Bouquets of flowers were on our reader’s agenda too, with both our dried and letterbox flowers reviews being up there as the most popular features, most likely influenced by Valentine’s Day too.

It was this rustic bouquet that won most people over though, including our writer who noted that the brand has a “huge array of dried flower choice, from bountiful bouquets to individual stems”.

They opted for the Norfolk rustic bouquet, describing it as “a huge bunch that very much lived up to its potential”, while adding that it’s “a whopper with a decadent, vintage feel”. A great one to bookmark for 2022.

With Stanley Tucci’s cocktail making videos going viral in lockdown, letterbox cocktail kits gained similar traction. Clubs and bars were off the cards in February, so this boozy pack proved a hit among our readers – and we can see why.

“Cocktails by Mail excels at innovative flavour combinations: you won’t see or taste these creations anywhere else,” praised our tester when they reviewed it. The best thing of all is the fact the packaging is eco friendly – the individual pouches are compostable, ingredients are “sourced thoughtfully and where possible locally”, and the business is carbon-neutral certified.

As our focus turned away from gifts for our partners, March saw both Mother’s Day presents and the start of Easter preparations dominating, as well as a surge in garden furniture, with everything from pressure washers to chimeneas taking centre stage.

Lockdown rules meant Mother’s Day celebrations (much like lots of other events) looked a little different. But, Morrisons came to the rescue with a tea-riffic delivery for the queen in your life. It contained all the essentials your mother figure would need for an afternoon tea-filled Mothering Sunday.

Mother’s Day flowers proved particularly popular with our readers in March, understandably as it’s an easy gift to get delivered, with one brand standing out from the rest. Our writer tested this hand-tied bouquet from Bloom & Wild and noted that it was “packed in bud, ready to blossom in your vase and impress for a solid ten days”.

Within the delivery, you get “two sachets of flower food for days one and three, plus a detailed arranging guide that’s clear and fun to follow”. While a great gift for the mother figure in your life, this is also an ideal all-year-round present.

Having featured in our guide to the best luxury Easter eggs, it is no surprise that this was the most purchased chocolate egg in March. It received high praise from our writer who loved how sweet and creamy the chocolate was, and noted that “the shell is peppered with tiny little bits of pink popping candy, which will take you right back to being a kid”. Here’s hoping the brand will bring this back for Easter 2022.

The month that lockdown restrictions started to ease and the sun shone brighter than it had done all year, there was a lot of interest in outdoor essentials, including everything from climbing frames to sunscreen.

TP explorer metal climbing frame with platform and den: £199.99, Tptoys.com

There’s a high chance this one was heavily influenced by the Easter holidays as parents searched for ways to get their little ones enjoying the great outdoors. It took the top spot in our guide to the best climbing frames, with our writer praising it for being an “exceptionally versatile bit of kit that you can buy part or all of (or add to over the years) to suit your wallet, needs, and garden size”. One to certainly add to your shopping lists for the upcoming spring and summer months.

La Roche-Posay anthelios ultra-light invisible fluid sun cream SPF50: £14.40, Boots.com

The sun had its hat on during April, which clearly forced people to make a beeline for Boots to buy sunscreen. This one was hugely popular thanks to receiving rave reviews from our writer, who noted that it’s a “lightweight, thin SPF that melts into skin easily leaving no white streaks, and is a great base for make-up”. They added that it also “works well for both acne-prone and sensitive skin types”. SPF should really be worn all-year-round so add this one to your basket and introduce it to your daily routine ASAP.

In keeping with the theme of enjoying the outdoors, it came as no surprise to see chimeneas in the top products for April, with nearly 5,000 clicks. This one was touted as being a great choice if you don’t have a lot of outside space owing to its “very small footprint”, while still being able to produce some “real warmth”. Our tester found that it was “easy to get a nice blaze going”, adding that there was “a lot of heat being thrown out, even when the flames have begun to die down”. It’s also fairly pocket-friendly at just £65.

When May arrived, we saw a whopping number of people searching for the PS5 and Xbox series X consoles. And while they were plagued with stock issues, some of our lucky readers managed to get their hands on them thanks to our daily stock tracker liveblogs.

The problem with our most popular buy of the month in May was that you couldn’t just click on it and buy it – restocks came sporadically throughout 2021, with keeping track of them almost a full-time job in and of itself (just ask our tech writers, Alex Lee and Steve Hogarty). However, it was heartening to see lots of big-name brands, including Game, on our list for May. And the good news is, we’re still tracking PS5 stock in our liveblog.

Similarly to the PS5, the Xbox series X was plagued with supply chain issues and the global shortage of semiconductors, which meant 2021 saw many people unable to purchase one of the covetable consoles. But, owing to our stock tracking liveblog, which kicked off in May, our lucky readers were able to get their hands on the all-new gaming device to relieve their lockdown boredom.

Nina Ottosson wobble bowl interactive dog slow feeding game toy: £19.72, Amazon.co.uk

Another trend we saw in 2021 was people welcoming new four-legged friends into their homes, and to help our readers we shared the ultimate puppy checklist. But, as people slowly returned to the office, it was this toy that was a big hitter in May. It took the top spot in our guide to the best dog toys, with our writer noting that the “maze-like device that dispenses dog treats when nudged.” They said that it’s “a brilliant puzzle that can be adapted to suit different skill levels”.

By June, things started to look a little sunnier, in more ways than one. And as a result, we once again sought to spend plenty of time outdoors, and looked for products that would help us to cool off.

With just under 7,000 clicks and a whole lot of purchases, this John Lewis & Partners barbecue was clearly a saviour for many. With outdoor cooking equipment selling out at lightning speed, those who managed to bag one of these were very lucky indeed.

It took the top spot in our guide to the best barbecues, with our writer noting that “all levels of outdoor chef would be happy” with it. It allows for “total control as soon as your ingredients hit the grill” and is a “quality product that will consistently produce delicious morsels at a mouth-watering price”.

The sunshine clearly sparked some running motivation among our readers, and this arm pocket proved particularly of interest. It took the top spot in our review of the best armbands with our writer noting that it was “unlike any other armband that we tested and stood out from the crowd for all the right reasons”. So, if you’re planning on taking up jogging in the new year, let this be your first purchase.

With the weather proving too hot to handle for many, the IndyBest team shared their heatwave essentials, but a feature that really proved popular was our guide to the best cooling fans (and for good reason too).

“We were blown away (excuse the pun) by Tower’s Scandi 16 inch metal pedestal fan, which ticked all the boxes without any compromise: it did a brilliant job of keeping us feeling as cool as this pedestal fan looked, and it was both incredibly light and refreshingly easy to assemble”, praised our writer.

What a month July was. Southgate’s England team reached their first final in 55 years, we experienced some much-needed sunny, hot weather and lockdown measures were eased. But how did this affect what we bought?

To really make the most of the heatwave, it was a big month for Ooni thanks to the fact we featured not one, but two of its pizza ovens in our review of the best. This one proved the most popular from our review and our writer praised it for simplifying the whole process of creating authentic wood-fired pizza.

“Within 15 minutes of igniting the pellets in the hopper, we were ready to cook”, noted our writer. “When it came to the pizzas themselves, they were mouth-wateringly smoky”. We’ll be adding to our basket right now.

Of course, you can’t have a Euros celebration without beer, so it’s hardly a surprise that this was high up on the list for July. The plug-in machine took the top spot in our review of the best beer dispensers because of its “ease of use, stylish looks, perfect-pouring pints and the ease with which you can change the kegs”. A worthy investment for all year round gatherings. Cheers!

And finally, interest in kayaks and paddleboards increased by leaps and bounds. And this Decathlon model was a big hit. Our reviewer noted that “you can get up to three passengers on board, which adds to the fun”. It also has “excellent tracking”, making it an ideal pick for sea adventures. What’s more, they praised the seats for being comfortable and found inflation/deflation to be “quick and effortless, leaving you more time and energy to enjoy the kayak”.

School holidays were on and many people made their way down to the Cornish coast to soak up the British summertime in August. And while there was a touch of sun, if you remember rightly, there was plenty of rain too, which of course influenced how we shopped.

With summer fully underway, warmer weather essentials for children were hugely popular among our readers in August, notably kids’ sunglasses, kids’ swimming goggles and kids’ wetsuits. But, it was this swim float that stood out from the rest. It featured in our review of the best swimming aids and was deemed the best option for nervous toddlers, thanks to it being “a great way to introduce children to the water, without becoming too independent they’ll still gain confidence as they kick their little legs”.

The unreliable weather in August saw people frantically searching for puddle suits so their little ones could brave the rain. This particular suit was in fact the best buy in our round-up, with our writer noting that its “fleece lining makes it warm and windproof for cold winter days, and it’s definitely waterproof”. They added that it “did everything the top-range suits did, at a really competitive price”. A great buy that will see your child through all year round.

Philips AC3033/30 expert series 3000i connected air purifier: £450, Johnlewis.com

With hay fever wreaking havoc during the summer months, it’s clear people were searching for solutions, which might explain why this air purifier was one of the most bought items in August. Dubbed as being best for allergies in our review, our writer praised it for being “simple to use” and found that it “really made a heavily polluted room much easier to breathe in over the course of a day”.

National Bed Month was marked in September and we saw an increase in our readers looking for the things that would help them get a better night’s sleep, with mattress toppers, duvets and pillows all surging in popularity.

Our review of Nectar’s memory foam mattress did the rounds in September, and clearly, its high praise persuaded people to invest – and for good reason too. “Regardless of what type of sleeper you are, you should find this to be both comfy and supportive,” noted our writer. They added that it is “exceptional at ensuring you don’t disturb your partner”. The main USP is the 365-night trial, “which gives you an entire year to decide whether it’s right for you”. We’d certainly recommend seeing in the new year with a dreamy new bed in a box.

Of course, a comfortable mattress is nothing without a great pillow to support it – and 235 people bought this one in September. It was voted best for side sleepers in our review of the best pillows, with our writer commenting on its eco-friendly attributes because the case is made from bamboo, which is “soft, cooling, and hypoallergenic”. They also praised the foam for being “ultra-supportive”.

While nothing new, silk pillowcases exploded in popularity during 2021 since they are credited with delivering smooth, shiny hair and reducing fine lines on your face. This one took the top spot in our review of the best silk pillowcases thanks to its “temperature control capabilities and improving hair condition”.

“Cooling on warm nights and equally snug on chillier ones, we can feel the comforting surface of this pillowcase when turning in bed and have experienced better quality of sleep as a result,” noted our writer. So if you’ve been considering the investment, this is the case to do it with.

The cold and wet weather in October saw us recoil back into our homes and find solutions to keeping warm and dry, but we also saw the launch of a brand new gaming console, which undoubtedly caused a stir.

As the clocks changed, October well and truly signalled the arrival of autumn weather, with blustery and wet days. As a result, we saw our features on wet weather gear getting a lot of air time – including women’s mid-layers, and both men’s and women’s waterproof jackets.

This jacket proved popular with our readers, with our tester noting that it has a “premium feel”, while the “soft, brushed outer is smart and un-shiny, which means it’s not just for hiking trips and mountain scrambles”. It also packs away into its own pocket, which makes it “effortless to stuff in your bag on the way out the door”.

Similarly, with the wet weather stipulating that we could no longer dry our clothes outside, this drying pod saw a lot of hits. It took the top spot in our review of the best heated airers with our writer noting that it “dries clothes quickly and efficiently without taking up huge amounts of space and it’s much quieter than the average pod-style dryer, too”. Later in the year, we also saw a huge surge in people buying Aldi’s heated airer.

Nintendo launched its all-new Switch OLED in October, so it came as no surprise that it was one of the bestsellers of the month. As consoles go, it proved a big hit when our expert tech writer reviewed it. He noted that the larger display is “fantastic” making playing games in handheld mode “an absolute joy,” and also said that the kickstand “feels so solid and makes us never want to look at that little toggle on the back of the original Switch ever again”. We’re sold.

It was a very busy month for us in November owing to Black Friday and Cyber Monday – the whopping shopping bonanza that saw huge discounts on everything from mattresses, fridge freezers, and vacuum cleaners to AirPods, laptops and TVs. While this of course influenced shopping trends, we also saw a rise in advent calendars, Lego and Sad lamps.

As we geared up for Christmas, advent calendars were a big hit. It was this one that really shone supreme though, and it took the top spot in our guide to the best beer advent calendars. Our writer noted that it stood out for “every level from design to the quality of the beers”, so we’ll certainly be keeping an eye out for the brand’s offering in 2022.

When the colder and shorter days hit, there was an inevitable search for how we could alleviate low mood – to help our readers, we wrote an expert-led guide on easing symptoms. This light therapy device wowed our tester in our review of the best Sad lamps – they noted that it offered lots of great features at a reasonable price point. It’s certainly one we’ll be investing in to help kick us into check during the winter months.

Dreamland Scandi king size heated sherpa underblanket: £94.99, Lakeland.co.uk

Clearly, the weather also influenced our readers when it came to keeping warm at home, which is why we compiled a guide to staying toasty without turning on the heating. But it was this that saw the most purchases in November, most likely because it was the best buy in our review of the best electric blankets. “It’s thick, high quality, ultra-soft, and heats up quickly and evenly,” praised our writer. They also noted that the intelliheat+ technology is built-in, “both for safety and wellbeing reasons”.

And finally, December. While Xbox and PS5 consoles remained up there as the most bought items, naturally our Christmas content provided inspiration for many, be that wrapping paper, gifts, decorations, cards, food and drinks, and crackers.

American Originals three in one treat maker: £29.99, Argos.co.uk

It was our gifts for teens feature that stood out during December, with this treat maker proving to be a firm favourite, with more than 1,000 people clicking on it. “Buy this for your teenager and they won’t be the only ones enjoying it,” because they’ll be “making you and the whole family all manner of treats, including doughnuts, waffles and cake pops”, noted our writer. “The machine is easy to use and makes goodies in a flash,” they praised. Keep this one in mind if you’re buying for a teen.

Similarly as popular was our guide to the best vegan Christmas hampers, with this one taking the top spot. It was praised for containing “an impressive range of high-quality products and comes in a beautiful hamper for that special gift feeling”. Our tester also praised it for being “excellent value for money”. Another popular pick was the Virginia Hayward proudly vegan hamper (was £39.99, now £19.99, Virginiahayward.com), which is currently 50 per cent off and was lauded for being a great snacking hamper.

Frankie Rosello hun print: From £13, Etsy.com

Our readers clearly wanted to give back in the form of the presents they were buying, so this bold and brilliant print from our charity Christmas gift guide was high up on the list for December. It’s designed by an independent illustrator and printmaker Frankie Rose and is printed on a thick card. But, the best thing of all is that “50 per cent of proceeds will be donated to Choose Love, a charity working to support refugees and encourage people to put love into action”, noted our writer. A great present for any forthcoming birthdays.

