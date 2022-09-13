Industrial Packaging Market Size in USD 72.6 Billion to Accelerate at 4.3% CAGR Through 2031

Global industrial packaging will increase from USD 58.1 billion by 2020 to USD 72.6 billion by 2025. This represents a 4.3% annual rate of growth from 2020-2025. Future growth in industrial packaging will likely be driven by increasing demand from the end-use market, such as food and beverages and pharmaceutical. Modern retailing is gaining popularity, as well as increased consumer income and an increase in industrial activity, especially in emerging countries. These factors will all support the growth of industrial packaging.

The growth of the industrial packaging market is heavily dependent on end-use industries. We can see from the trends that industrial packaging market growth is highly dependent on end-use industries.

Driving Factors

The growth in import and export activity around the world will drive market growth. Shipment containers can be used to safely transport industrial equipment and are easily moved from one place to the other. Market growth is also driven by the growth of international trade and construction. The largest profit margins in the food and beverages sector will be made by global market leaders. Because of the growing demand for practical packaging solutions, the market will continue to grow. Due to their lightweight and easy-to-use packaging options, corrugated boxes are experiencing an increase in demand.

Restraining Factors

Due to environmental concerns all over the world, there will be a limit on the growth of industrial packaging. Market vendors seek to reduce their profit margins by increasing the cost of raw materials. This can negatively impact market growth. Stiff regulations regarding unstable compounds will hinder market growth. Market growth will also be impeded by the rising demand for recyclable packaging solutions.

Market Key Trends

The rising popularity of craft beer will make steel drums more desirable. According to the Brewers Association, the United States, craft beer represented 13.1% of all beer production in 2021 as opposed to 12.2% in 2020. This will result in increased demand for steel drums.

Corrugated packaging can be used to package fresh and processed foods, as well as produce or beverages. Corrugated packaging is a better choice than plastic packaging. You can make paper packaging from recycled materials that are recyclable or compostable.

This popularity surge has led to the increase in eco-friendly packaging options. Food Dive reported that 67% of customers worldwide believe it is important for products to be packaged in recyclable containers. 54% said it was something they thought about when shopping. These sentiments do not seem to be changing. 83% of young buyers would pay more for products that come in sustainable packaging.

Recent development

Greif, Inc. purchased a minority interest in Centurion Container LLC, April 2020, to expand the company’s IBC reconditioning network throughout North America. Centurion Container LLC is expected to invest more in its IBC-and IBC reconditioning business.

July 2022: Mondi and Diamant have teamed up to preserve and wrap mountain and trekking bicycles. Mondi’s premade Protector Bags made from paper are used by Diamant for wrapping its bike handlebars. This new method will protect bikes while shipping and reduce Diamant’s plastic packaging use by approximately 85%.

June 20, 2222 – Spadel PLC and DS Smith PLC released a 5-liter packaging that is both practical yet sustainable. The Eco Pack was designed in partnership with market leaders in sustainable packaging. The five-liter cardboard octagonal bottle holds liquid. It is covered by a flexible plastic bag. The water has a longer shelf-life due to the economical use of its materials.

Key Companies

Grief

Amcor

International Paper

Nefab

Schutz

Sonoco

CorrPak Bulk Packaging Systems

East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing

Hoover Container Solutions

Intertape Polymer Group

Jumbo Bag

LC Packaging

Remcon Plastics

RDA Bulk Packaging

Snyder Industries

Taihua Group

Ven Pack

Segmentation

Type

Crates/Totes

Sacks

IBCs

Application

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Construction

Food and Beverages

