Mount Semeru, the highest mountain on the island of Java, erupted on Sunday for the second time in two days, spewing a two-km-high ash column and prompting authorities to warn people to stay away from the eruption range.

Mount Semeru had erupted twice on Thursday, resulting in lava flow that left people fleeing. Earlier this month, a volcanic eruption by the same mountain killed at least 48 people and displaced thousands while several were missing.

Indonesia’s Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) warned residents on Sunday not to conduct any activities within a five km radius of the eruption centre and to keep a 500 metre distance from riversides due to risks of lava flow, reported Reuters.

PVMBG also told people to not conduct any activities within 13 km southeast of the eruption centre.

With 142 volcanoes, Indonesia has the largest population globally living in close range to a volcano, including 8.6 million within 10km.

(With additional inputs from agencies)

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Indonesia’s Mt Semeru volcano erupts again as authorities warn people to stay away