Indianapolis couple in their 70s vanish on a cross-country road trip

An elderly couple on a cross-country road trip has vanished “into thin air” somewhere in the Nevada desert.

Ronnie Barker, 72, and his wife Beverly Barker, 69, left Oregon on their way to Tuscon more than a week ago but

“It is literally like they fell off the face of the earth, like they just vanished,” the couple’s daughter, Jennifer Whaley, told KVVU. “We have hope, but as each day goes by, it’s very hard to stay positive. We’re trying.”

They were last observed in surveillance camera footage on Sunday 27 March driving along Highway 95 in a 32-foot Forest River Sunseeker motorhome.

Phone towers picked up a signal a short time later in Coledale, south of Luning, but neither the couple, their RV, or their cell phone signals have been seen or heard from since.

This is a developing story; it will be updated.

