India has set out a net-zero emissions target for 2070, the country’s prime minister Narendra Modi has told the UN’s Cop26 climate summit.

The 2070 deadline is ten years later than China’s 2060 goal, and 20 years behind the 2050 date the IPCC has said the world must hit to keep global average temperatures from soaring 1.5C above what they were in the pre-industrial era.

Announcing the pledge, along with a commitment to increase India’s renewable energy sources in the country’s energy mix by 50 per cent by 2030, Mr Modi said India was sticking to its pledges “in spirit and letter”.

He also called for a global push to adopt sustainable lifestyles “instead of mindless and destructive consumption”.

More follows…

Source Link India won’t hit net-zero emissions until 2070, Modi tells Cop26