India withdraws three controversial farm laws after more than a year of protest, announces Narendra Modi

India will be repealing its three hugely controversial farm laws by the end of this month, more than a year after the start of widespread protests against them, announced prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

The farm laws had led tens of thousands of protesters to march on the national capital Delhi last November, beginning a sit-in protest that has caused huge physical disruption, blocked the government’s legislative agenda and led to the deaths of hundreds of farmers.

