India: Police officer drags man from railway tracks seconds before train passes through

Nail-biting CCTV footage captures the moment a police officer pulled a passenger from the railway track seconds before a train passes through the station.

The incident happened at Thane station in Maharashtra, India, just before 8am in the morning on Thursday (12 May).

According to SWNS, the passenger was crossing the railway tracks in front of the oncoming train and was pulled to safety less than a second before catastrophe.

Onlookers who witnessed the incident said the person would have been “crushed under the wheels of the train” if the officer didn’t intervene.

