India: Military called in amid devastating floods

Posted on June 19, 2022 0

The Indian military have been called in to carry out evacuations after heavy flooding inundated parts of the northeast states.

A rescue boat capsized in Hojai district, leaving three children missing while 21 others have been rescued.

Army soldiers have been evacuating flood-affected villagers after heavy rains hit the district in Assam on 18 June.

As many as 19 lakh people remained affected by the deluge throughout the 28 districts of Assam. A total of 55 people have died due to floods and landslides in the state this year.

Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link India: Military called in amid devastating floods