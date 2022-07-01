India imposes nationwide ban on many single-use plastics but huge challenges remain

India banned single-use or disposable plastic products from Friday, despite pressure from manufacturers to defer the implementation as the nation of 1.4 billion aims to phase out the material altogether.

Plastic cups, straws and some disposable plastic bags are among 19 single-use plastic items that are now illegal to produce, import, stock, distribute or sell.

Violating the ban is punishable with a fine or even a jail term, the federal environment ministry said.

But doubts remain over the effectiveness of the measure as small firms struggle to find viable alternatives. The ban also excludes popular items such as drink bottles and crisp packets that commonly become litter – a major problem in country where garbage is a common sight.

India’s government says the move is part of a larger plan to eventually phase out plastic, a leading cause of pollution around the world.

Ragpickers search for recyclable materials as a truck unloads garbage at a dumpsite in Guwahati on 4 June (AFP via Getty Images)

The government has set targets for manufacturers to be responsible for recycling or disposing plastic after use despite enormous pressure from the plastic industry to delay the changes.

The ban had already been deferred several times by legal challenges.

From the perspective of plastic manufacturers, inflation and job losses during Covid have put them under pressure and they claim this ban adds to it.

Concerns about finding the right alternatives for numerous sellers and small businesses so they are not pressured by financial costs also remain.

But environment minister Bhupender Yadav said at a press briefing in New Delhi that the ban had been in the pipeline for a year. “Now that time is up,” he said.

Plastic bans have been trialled before in some parts of India, but this is the first nationwide legislation.

Members of civic staff and environmentalists clean garbage from the Versova beach on World Environment Day in Mumbai on 5 June (Indranil Mukherjee/AFP via Getty Images)

Experts said that while the move was a “definite boost” towards the right path, the implementation of the ban and its assessment will decide if India’s plastic pollution woes will be resolved and the country’s mounds of rubbish reduced.

“Given the magnitude of the plastic crisis, this is too little. And it’s too little both in its scope as well as the coverage,” said Satyarupa Shekhar, the Asia-Pacific coordinator of the advocacy group Break Free from Plastic.

Dharmesh Shah, an adviser with environmental advocacy group Legal Initiatives for Forest and Environment (LIFE) told The Independent that while this is definitely a step in the right direction, it’s still a “wait and watch game” as actual enforcement depends on individual states and city municipal bodies.

“We have to wait and watch what the implementation mechanism is going to be, how they’re going to go after manufacturing, which is your main concern,” Mr Shah said.

“Given our past experience with banning plastic was unsuccessful, I think there’s a lot of scepticism,” Mr Shah added.

Earlier this year, India’s National Green Tribunal (NGT) – a government agency that handles environment-related cases – lashed out at authorities for the poor implementation of exisiting rules on plastics by state governments, union territories and urban local bodies.

A man walks past plastic and other garbage littered on the shores of the Arabian Sea on World Environment Day in Mumbai on 5 June (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)

India has always faced challenges enforcing rules against plastic even under prime minister Narendra Modi’s flagship “Swachh Bharat” or “Clean India” campaign as plastic debris can still be found nearly everywhere in India – either stacked along roadsides, floating in waterways or clogging numerous drainage systems.

The country is the world’s third-largest producer of plastic waste, trailing behind only the US and China, according to a recent report from Australia’s Minderoo Foundation.

This time, the government claims to have found alternatives in bamboo straws instead of plastic ones and thicker plastic bags to fill in for the banned thin ones – a product it hopes will encourage recycling due to its longetivity.

Thinner carry bags find fewer takers among waste collectors across 11 informal recycling hubs of national capital Delhi, suggested a survey conducted last year by nonprofit Toxics Link which is based out of the city.

The survey found soiled and discarded bags – especially thinner ones – often contained rotten food, making them unfit for being picked up cleanly.

India produces over 4.1 million metric tons (4.5 million US tons) of plastic waste, according to its federal pollution watchdog. About 15 per cent of the plastic is usually burnt, unleashing harmful gases.

And for small shopkeepers, finding alternatives isn’t easy. Thin plastic bags are a go-to product for small vegetable vendors and sellers in India, who buy them in bulk or at cheap rates.

Moti Rahman, 40, one such vegetable vendor in Delhi told the Associated Press that while he agrees with the ban, he worries about the hit his business will take if plastic bags are stopped without a readily available and equally cost-effective replacement.

Workers segregate plastic, polythene and other reusable materials from waste collected by ragpickers as smoke billows during an ongoing fire at Bhlaswa landfill seen in the background in New Delhi on 4 June 2022 (Prakash Singh/AFP via Getty Images)

“After all, plastic is used in everything,” he said.

There are also concerns among industry experts that the ban could lead to more products being pushed from the black market as the government cracks down on manufacturers.

Mr Shah said that, despite challenges, he is just “cautious, and not pessimistic about the ban”. He, however, added that a pushback from industries can possibly result in the government backtracking since the economy will remain the focus.

The move by India is the latest among other countries such as China and Canada, which have decided to curb the manufacture and purchase of plastic as calls to get rid of the material grow globally.

Most plastic isn’t recycled globally and millions of tons pollute the world’s oceans, harming wildlife and drinking water.

