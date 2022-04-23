Fans of classic cars and bagging a bargain are combining their passions this weekend at an event in central London.

The Classic Car Boot Sale in Granary Square and Coal Drops Yard at King’s Cross offers second-hand delights amid vintage vehicles, including pick-up trucks and scooters.

To celebrate Earth Day, all of the retro motors on display have been updated with electric engines.

Two men sit in front of a classic Ford truck (James Manning/PA)

A view through the windscreen of a classic car (James Manning/PA)

A 1965 Mercedes W111 coupe (James Manning/PA)

Scooter enthusiast Bell Watson stands with his 1966 Lambretta (James Manning/PA)

A visitor admires a hot rod (James Manning/PA)

A man browses vinyl records in front of a 1965 VW Campervan (James Manning/PA)

A 1957 Oldsmobile (James Manning/PA)

A stallholder arranges boxes next to her 1967 Citroen DBS (James Manning/PA)

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link In Pictures: Vintage vehicles pop their trunks for car boot sale