In Pictures: Summer solstice celebrations at Stonehenge

Thousands of people have welcomed the longest day of the year under clear skies at Stonehenge.
Some of the prehistoric monument’s giant stones are aligned with the rising sun on the longest and shortest days, and traditionally sees people celebrating the solstices at the site.
The dawn event marked the first time since the pandemic began people have taken part in these ancient ceremonies, thought to date back thousands of years.
