In Pictures: Snow falls during springtime cold snap

Recent mild weather has abruptly given way to snow and ice in parts of England and Scotland.
From sunshine and temperatures of 20C last week, top temperatures across the UK will be just 10C heading into this weekend, the Met Office said.
A yellow warning for ice covered much of eastern Scotland, north-east England and Yorkshire until 10am on Thursday as winter lingered for just a little while longer.
