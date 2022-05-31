In Pictures: Legoland marks Platinum Jubilee with its own miniature pageant

The Platinum Jubilee celebrations are well under way at Legoland with a pageant in miniature marking the 70-year reign of the Queen.
Modellers at Legoland Windsor assembled bricks to mark the monarch’s milestone including a picnic scene at Windsor Castle.
Royal staples such as a ride down The Mall, a balcony scene and even a Red Arrows flypast were also put together.
The Lego version of the Queen was dressed in sunshine yellow for the occasion.
No royal celebration would be complete without a balcony scene as the model Queen joined family members to bask in acclaim from her people while a Red Arrows flypast provided the traditional finale.
