In Pictures: George and Charlotte in Cardiff while Anne goes to the races

Members of the royal family have been attending events across the UK while the Queen rested in Windsor on the third day of her Jubilee celebrations.

While the Earl and Duchess of Wessex travelled to Northern Ireland, William and Kate took their eldest children to Cardiff for their first official visit to Wales.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte during their visit to Cardiff Castle (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Cambridges visited Cardiff Castle to meet the performers and crew involved in a special Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert taking place in the castle grounds.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte watched rehearsals and met some of the acts taking part, including Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler. Their younger brother Prince Louis, who stole the show on the Buckingham Palace balcony earlier in the Jubilee celebrations, was absent.

(Ben Birchall/PA)

The young royals were given flowers at the castle (Ben Birchall/PA)

Meanwhile, the Princess Royal was representing her mother at Derby Day at Epsom, where a special tribute from the world of racing was paid with 40 past and present jockeys who have ridden for the monarch present in the Queen’s racing colours.

Jockeys who have ridden horses for the Queen lined up in her racing colours at Epsom (Tim Goode/PA)

The line-up including champion jockeys Willie Carson (left) and Frankie Dettori (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, were in attendance while the Queen stayed in Windsor (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Archive)

The princess was seen waving enthusiastically to wellwishers on the course (John Walton/PA)

The Earl and Countess of Wessex visited Belfast and Bangor in Northern Ireland during Jubilee celebrations in the nations.

The Countess of Wessex was tempted with local produce by an enthusiastic chef at one event (Charles McQuillan/PA)

The couple met children ahead of a performance in Belfast (Charles McQuillan/PA)

They also visited Bangor, where Sophie met a very young royal fan (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)

French chef Jean-Christophe Novelli challenged the royal couple to make omelettes during their visit (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)

In the Scottish borders, a re-enactment of the Queen’s Coronation Day was acted out by local Cubs, Scouts and Guides.

Ben Redpath playing the part of the Archbishop of Canterbury and Susannah Ayling, playing the part of The Queen (Jane Barlow/PA)

The pageant ended with the Kelso Queen meeting her subjects (Jane Barlow/PA)

At the Living Museum Of The North, in Beamish, Co Durham, a street party was held under bunting.

Danny-ray Davis, seven, from Winlaton, during Jubilee celebrations at the Living Museum Of The North in Beamish (Owen Humphreys/PA)

