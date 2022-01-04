In Pictures: Count us in… animals look to help as zoo launches annual audit

Each year, zookeepers armed with clipboards and calculators tally up every creature at the zoo.
Asiatic lions were among those being tallied up by keepers at the zoo.
The audit takes keepers almost a week to complete and the information is shared with other zoos around the world.
Douglas Mateo
Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine.
His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics.
He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news.
Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.