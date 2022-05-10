In Pictures: Charles takes centre stage at Queen’s Speech

The Prince of Wales has delivered the Queen’s Speech after the 96-year-old monarch reluctantly pulled out of the major ceremonial occasion following advice from her royal doctors.

The Duke of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall, a future Queen Consort, accompanied Charles on the historic occasion.

The Prince of Wales sits by the Imperial State Crown during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords (Ben Stansall/PA)

Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall were all smiles as they arrived at the Sovereign’s Entrance to the Palace of Westminster (Chris Jackson/PA)

Charles and Camilla, followed by the Duke of Cambridge, proceed behind the Imperial State Crown through the Royal Gallery during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords (Hannah McKay/PA)

The Duchess of Cornwall arrives at the Sovereign’s Entrance to the Palace of Westminster (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Duke of Cambridge walks past the Household Cavalry in the Norman Porch at the Palace of Westminster (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Prince of Wales sits by the Imperial State Crown with the Duke of Cambridge on his right and the Duchess of Cornwall on his left during the State Opening of Parliament (Ben Stansall/PA)

The Prince of Wales during the Queen’s Speech (Dan Kitwood/PA)

Charles and Camilla leave the Palace of Westminster after attending the State Opening of Parliament (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Duke of Cambridge after attending the State Opening of Parliament (Chris Jackson/PA)

William was in good spirits as he left the Palace of Westminster (Aaron Chown/PA)

There was plenty of traditional pomp and ceremony on display at the State Opening of Parliament.

Members of the Household Cavalry at the Sovereign’s Entrance to the Palace of Westminster ahead of the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Imperial State Crown is carried through the Norman Porch for the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster (Aaron Chown/PA)

Yeomen of the Guard walk among the seats in the House of Lords Chamber (Ben Stansall/PA)

The Queen’s Guard line up at the Palace of Westminster ahead of the State Opening of Parliament (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Lady Usher of the Black Rod walks through the Norman Porch for the State Opening of Parliament (Aaron Chown/PA)

Yeomen of the Guard, wearing traditional uniform, walk through the Royal Gallery during the ceremonial search before the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords (Hannah McKay/PA)

Lifeguards from the Household Cavalry outside Buckingham Palace ahead of the State Opening of Parliament (Steve Parsons/PA)

Yeomen warders arrive for the ceremonial search of the Palace of Westminster (Dan Kitwood/PA)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer walk through the Central Lobby at the Palace of Westminster ahead of the State Opening of Parliament (Yui Mok/PA)

