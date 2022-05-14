In Pictures: Britons head to coast on sun-kissed Saturday

People across Britain are out enjoying the fine weather, with temperatures forecast to rise into the mid-20Cs.

In Bournemouth, Dorset, beach-goers were out early to make the most of the sunshine (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Even the goats grazing on the cliffs above the beach took time to rest in the heat (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Before butting heads in the precarious position (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Day-trippers walk along Bournemouth pier to enjoy the views (Andrew Matthews/PA)

People watch on as some dare to try the zip wire from Bournemouth pier to the beach (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A man paddle boards in the sea off Bournemouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Further along the coast at Boscombe beach, a paraglider takes to the skies above the cliffs (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The sun was shining the length and breadth of Britain, and people enjoyed the weather on Whitley Bay beach on the north-east coast (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Bluebells were in full bloom at St Mary’s Lighthouse near Whitley Bay (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The weather was also glorious at the Royal Windsor Horse Show (Steve Parsons/PA)

