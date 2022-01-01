In Pictures: Bracing start to New Year’s Day for sea swimmers

While overnight temperatures were warmer than normal, the seas around the UK were still icy enough to make a traditional New Year’s Day swim a chilly prospect for many.

However dozens took the plunge on Saturday morning, including at Derby Pool, New Brighton, Wirral and at Boscombe Beach in Dorset

Swimmers take part in the New Year’s Day swim at Derby Pool, New Brighton, Wirral (Peter Byrne/PA)

Not everyone was as keen to get their paws wet (Peter Byrne/PA)

Despite the mild temperatures on shore, the water was still very chilly for brave swimmers in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Met Office said temperatures increased overnight to reach 16.5C in Bala, Gwynedd north Wales after a New Year’s Eve record of 15.8C was set in Merryfield in Somerset and Nantwich in Cheshire.

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said the average temperature in December and the beginning of January is usually around 7C or 8C, with the warmer weather due to a south-westerly wind making its way across the country.

There was plenty of splashing around as the sun rose at Boscombe beach in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Holding your breath only keeps the cold at bay for so long (Peter Byrne/PA)

Others decided to keep warm and enjoy the waves while staying firmly wrapped up on the beach (Andrew Matthews/PA)

There was time to record the freezing feat for prosperity (Peter Byrne/PA)

Dozens took to the water on a calm New Year’s Day morning (Peter Byrne/PA)

