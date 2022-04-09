The Princess Royal has begun a three-day visit to Australia on behalf of the Queen in celebration of the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee.

Anne was guest of honour at the opening ceremony for the Sydney Royal Easter Show as it celebrated its 200th anniversary.

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The princess made her way into the main arena to officially open the event in the same 150-year-old horse-drawn carriage which carried herself, the Queen, the late Duke of Edinburgh and her brother Charles into the show 52 years ago.

She was accompanied by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Anne inspected members of the Australian Defence Force during the opening ceremony.

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

She was welcomed by Australian Aboriginal performers during the ceremony.

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Anne, who is patron of the Royal Agricultural Society of the Commonwealth, viewed stands and displays at the show.

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link In Pictures: Anne visits Australia to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee