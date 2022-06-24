In Gee Chun feels ‘honoured’ after breaking record at Women’s PGA Championship

Golfer In Gee Chun commented “feeling honoured” after learning she produced a record-breaking opening round at Women’s PGA Championship on Thursday 23 June at the Congressional Country Club, in the U.S.

She added: “I feel so good because I always think when my name is going with something, then I feel very honoured and it makes me keep going to play golf“.

The 27-year-old player equalled the lowest opening round in the Championship’s history and also set the new course record at Congressional Country Club with a brilliant 64.

