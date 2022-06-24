In Gee Chun feels ‘honoured’ after breaking record at Women’s PGA Championship

Posted on June 24, 2022 0

Golfer In Gee Chun commented “feeling honoured” after learning she produced a record-breaking opening round at Women’s PGA Championship on Thursday 23 June at the Congressional Country Club, in the U.S.

She added: “I feel so good because I always think when my name is going with something, then I feel very honoured and it makes me keep going to play golf“.

The 27-year-old player equalled the lowest opening round in the Championship’s history and also set the new course record at Congressional Country Club with a brilliant 64.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link In Gee Chun feels ‘honoured’ after breaking record at Women’s PGA Championship