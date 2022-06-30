Improving weather aided the battle against a Sierra Nevada wildfire that has forced evacuation of several hundred people from their homes and injured seven firefighters, authorities said Thursday.

The Rices Fire did not grow overnight, remaining at 904 acres while containment increased to 12%, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.

Firefighters were aided by cooler weather and an increase in humidity, Cal Fire said.

The wildfire began with a structure fire Tuesday in Nevada County near the Yuba River.

Evacuation orders remained in place for 250 homes in small nearby communities. About 300 people were affected by the orders, as of Wednesday night.

At least one structure was destroyed.

The fire burned down to the Yuba River but did not cross over into neighboring Yuba County.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Improving weather aids fight against Sierra Nevada wildfire