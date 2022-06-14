‘I’m very worried’: Sister of Iranian Kurd on Rwanda flight pleads for help

The sister of an Iranian Kurd who is due to be on the Home Office’s flight to Rwanda has said she is “very worried” about her brother and called for his removal from the UK to be stopped.

Her brother, who fled from political persecution in his country, told her this evening: “Just tell my family I love them, I’m really sorry for everything.”

He is currently being held in an immigration van waiting to be transported to the flight to Rwanda. His application for his removal to be stopped was rejected at the High Court on Tuesday morning, despite his laywers appealing on mental health grounds and highlighting his relationship with his sister in the UK.

His sister told The Independent that she was “very worried” about him, insisting: “Rwanda is not going to be a safe place for my brother.”

She recalled how her brother had to leave the country due to his political activities. “We have a political family,” she said, “Half of our family are political and my brother was eager to join the calls for democracy in Iran.”

He fled to Turkey and became a victim of human trafficking. “He has been abused by traffickers. They tortured him and filmed a video, which they sent to our family. Psychologically and physically he has been abused,” his sister told The Independent.

The man arrived around five weeks ago in the UK and his mental health is understood to have been deteriorating.

“I am really worried about him,” his sister said. “I’m worried what would he would do to himself if he goes to Rwanda. I don’t think there are any guarantees for my brother’s safety.”

She said that in her last conversation with her brother he told her “I am really sorry for everything” – something that has made her very concerned about his state of mind.

“He has become a different person. He is not the person we used to know. He’s upset, he’s crying. I’ve never seen him crying, I can’t bear it,” she added.

“I always call him my baby because I am his bigger sister. He always came to me first with any situation.”

Earlier on Tuesday evening, the flight to Rwanda was thrown into doubt after the European Court of Human Rights made a last minute intervention. The ECHR decided to block the sending of an asylum-seeker facing imminent removal to Rwanda, bringing the total number of people left on the flight departing for the African country to six.

The urgent intervention by the ECHR, requested on Monday, is in relation to an Iraqi national who came to the UK on 17 May this year.

Lawyers hope they will be able to argue that the ECHR ruling should be applied to their other clients.

