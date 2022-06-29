'I'm Pretty Good With Kids', Ranbir Kapoor On Wanting His Kids To Play Sports As He Gears Up To Be A Dad- Exclusive

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently broke the internet as they announced that they were expecting their first child together. The couple shared the news on Monday morning with their fans and followers via a sweet social media post. Ranbir recently sat down with Mashable India and spoke about his expanding his family and said that he would love to introduce his kids to sports, especially soccer.

The actor also revealed that he is quite good with kids and his younger cousins Adaar and Arman Jain always used to follow him around when he was a kid.

Ranbir Kapoor said that he really liked it when little kids showed interest in sports and he will definitely encourage his kids to play sports and especially soccer. He said, “I always like when young children are into sports, it is something I would definitely encourage in my children in the future, especially soccer. Soccer is something that is very important to me, it gave me an identity very early in life. I was below average in everything, but I was decent in football.”

Ranbir was also asked about how good he was with kids, to which the actor said, “ I would like to believe I am good with kids, when my two younger cousins Adaar and Arman were kids, they were my tail, they followed me everywhere and worshipped me. I guess I was good to them.”

