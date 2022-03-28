‘I’m not walking anything back’: Biden stands by Putin comment but insists he’s not indicating policy change

President Joe Biden refused to back down from comments he made this weekend saying Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot remain in power, but insisted that he was not advocating for a change in policy.

Mr Biden made the remarks when speaking to reporters after announcing his new budget proposal. His remarks come after he said over the weekend, “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.” The move set off a diplomatic scramble as there were concerns Mr Biden was advocating for regime change.

