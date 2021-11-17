‘I’m not here to be a victim’: Britney Spears opens up about what her life will look like post-conservatorship

Britney Spears has shared some of her future plans now that her conservatorship has ended.

In a video posted to her Instagram on Tuesday, 16 November, Spears said she is grateful for “the little things” she is allowed to do after much of her personal and financial decisions were controlled by her father for the past 13 years.

“I’m just grateful honestly for each day, to be able to have the keys to my car and being able to be independent and feel like a woman,” she said.

Listing off some of the experiences she is looking forward to, the singer said she is excited about owning a bank card and “seeing cash for the first time”, as well as “being able to buy candles”.

“It’s the little things for us women but it makes a huge difference and I’m grateful for that, but I’m not here to be a victim,” she said.

On Friday, 12 November, California judge Brenda Penny approved the termination of the pop star’s conservatorship.

The conservatorship gave her father, Jamie Spears, legal control over most aspects of her personal life and finances.

The decision comes five months after Spears spoke about the arrangement publicly for the first time in court.

In her harrowing testimony, Spears said she had been forced to take medication against her will and that she was prohibited from getting pregnant.

In the video posted on Tuesday, Spears also thanked the army of fans who had mounted the #FreeBritney movement against her conservatorship in recent years.

“The #FreeBritney movement, you guys rocked,” she said, adding: “I honestly think you guys saved my life.”

Separately, the singer hinted that she plans to sit-down for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“I might as well do a hint of my thoughts on the gram before I go and set things square on Oprah,” she wrote in the caption of the video.

“I do know how embarrassing is to share the fact I’ve never seen cash or wasn’t able to drive my car…but honestly it still blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me,” she said.

