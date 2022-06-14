‘I’m in good hands’: Kate Middleton makes sweet comment about William when asked about Princess of Wales title

Kate Middleton had a sweet reaction to a fan who paid her a meaningful compliment during a visit to Wales earlier this month.

On 4 June, the Duchess of Cambridge made a surprise trip to Cardiff Castle alongside the Duke of Cambridge and their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, in honour of the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

In one heartfelt moment – which was captured by Twitter user @hellen3030 – a woman is seen shaking Kate’s hand and offering her a few words of encouragement. “You’re going to be a brilliant Princess of Wales,” she said.

The duchess replied: “Oh, that’s very kind.”

She then gestured towards her husband, Prince William, and said, “I’m in good hands.”

The Duchess of Cambridge is expected to receive the title made famous by her late mother-in-law Princess Diana once Prince Charles becomes King. Prince William will also inherit the Prince of Wales title from his father – a title historically held by those first in line to the throne.

Prince William and Kate Middleton received the title of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge when they were married in 2011. However, when Prince William becomes the ruling monarch, it is understood that Kate Middleton will be named Queen consort.

The mother of three wore a long bright red coat and simple black stilettos as she visited Cardiff Castle in Wales earlier this month. Eight-year-old Prince George and seven-year-old Princess Charlotte joined their parents for the outing, marking the first time the Cambridge children had been to Wales. The family met with entertainers in the Welsh capital, where Princess Charlotte playfully attempted to conduct an orchestra.

